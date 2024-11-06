AP Race Call: Democrat Kevin Mullin wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Rep. Kevin Mullin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Mullin was elected to Congress in 2022 after longtime Rep. Jackie Speier decided to not seek reelection. Mullin spent a decade in the state Legislature prior to winning his congressional seat. He defeated Republican Anna Cheng Kramer. Mullin serves on the House Committees on Natural Resources and on Science, Space and Technology. The district, which includes the southern part of San Francisco and parts of Palo Alto, is solidly blue. The Associated Press declared Mullin the winner at 12:01 a.m. EST.

