AP Race Call: Republican Laurel Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Laurel Lee won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Patricia Kemp. Lee was an assistant U.S. attorney and served as Florida's secretary of state before being elected to Congress in 2022. Her district slightly favored former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election; it includes the northeast suburbs of Tampa and stretches into Pasco and Polk counties. She was one of seven House Republicans

charged with investigating the July assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press declared Lee the winner at 7:57 p.m. EST.

