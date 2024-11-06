AP Race Call: Republican Bernie Moreno wins election to U.S. Senate from Ohio, beating incumbent Sherrod Brown

WASHINGTON — Republican Bernie Moreno defeated incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio on Tuesday, in one of the year's most competitive and expensive Senate contests. Moreno, a Colombian-born businessman from Cleveland, succeeded by highlighting his endorsement from former President Donald Trump and working to tie Brown to the Biden administration's border and immigration policies. Brown has been a fixture in Ohio politics for 50 years. He was unable to overcome the former bellwether state's strong shift to the right as he focused on abortion rights and empowering the middle class. The Associated Press declared Moreno the winner at 11:27 p.m. EST.

