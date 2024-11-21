AP Race Call: Republican Nick Begich wins election to U.S. House in Alaska's at-large Congressional District, beating incumbent Mary Peltola

WASHINGTON — Republican Nick Begich won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alaska on Wednesday, defeating Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola and flipping a seat for the GOP. Begich, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was among the opponents Peltola defeated in 2022. Peltola, who is Yup'ik, was the first Alaska Native in Congress. Earlier this year in the all-party primary, Begich split the Republican vote with Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom. However, Dahlstrom withdrew from the race, making Begich the only Republican on the four-candidate general election ballot. The Associated Press declared Begich the winner at 9:28 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.