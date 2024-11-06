AP Race Call: Republican Mark Amodei wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Mark Amodei won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Nevada on Wednesday. A member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, Amodei won his first full term in a special election in 2011 in a district that has leaned solidly Republican since its creation. No Democrat has ever won in the rural northern district and no Democrat filed to run this year. Amodei defeated Greg Kidd, who filed as a nonpartisan candidate. The district includes Reno, Sparks and Carson City, as well as rural areas across the state from south of Lake Tahoe to north of Elko. The Associated Press declared Amodei the winner at 2:02 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.