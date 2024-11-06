AP Race Call: Democrat Raul Grijalva wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Tuesday. He defeated Republican Daniel Butierez. Grijalva has represented the 7th District since 2003. The district includes the largest share of the Arizona-Mexico border and includes parts of Tucson. The Associated Press declared Grijalva the winner at 10:39 p.m. EST.

