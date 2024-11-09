AP Race Call: Democrat Lateefah Simon wins election to U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Lateefah Simon won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Friday. The district in northern California is the most Democratic district in the entire country, according to the Cook Partisan Voter Index. Simon, born legally blind, has served on the Bay Area Rapid Transit board of directors since 2016 and was elected president of the board in 2020. Her candidacy for the House was endorsed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom last year. She defeated fellow Democrat Jennifer Tran. The Associated Press declared Simon the winner at 8:19 p.m. EST.

