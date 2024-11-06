AP Race Call: Republican Jim Baird wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. James Baird won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday. Baird, a decorated Army veteran who lost an arm during the Vietnam War, won his fourth term in the House. He defeated Democrat Derrick Holder, a Marine Corps veteran. Baird, who owns a farming operation and two other small businesses, joined dozens of other Republicans in signing a brief in Texas' lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results and has voted to support Israel. Holder campaigned on support for health care access, veterans' affairs, agriculture and increased education funding, particularly for infrastructure. The Associated Press declared Baird the winner at 8:48 p.m. EST.

