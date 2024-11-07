AP Race Call: Republican Abraham Hamadeh wins election to U.S. House in Arizona's 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Abraham Hamadeh won election to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Wednesday. He defeated Democrat Gregory Whitten. Hamadeh is endorsed by presidential nominee Donald Trump and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake. He will represent a region that includes suburbs north and west of Phoenix. He’ll be succeeding Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who is a staunch Trump supporter and decided not to run for reelection to the state's 8th District seat. The Associated Press declared Hamadeh the winner at 8:58 p.m. EST.

