AP Race Call: Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen was reelected to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday. Pettersen served in the Colorado Legislature for a decade before winning the U.S. House seat in 2022. She replaced Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who didn't seek reelection after holding the 7th District seat for 16 years. Pettersen is the first woman to represent the expansive district that includes populous cities near Denver and rural communities stretching to southern Colorado. She was the first member of Congress from Colorado to call on President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid. The Associated Press declared Pettersen the winner at 10:44 p.m. EST.

