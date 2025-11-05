AP Race Call: Democrat Corey O’Connor wins Pittsburgh mayor’s race

WASHINGTON — Democrat Corey O’Connor won election as mayor of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

O’Connor defeated Republican nominee Tony Moreno. O’Connor, the Allegheny County controller, defeated incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey in the Democratic primary earlier this year. He is the son of former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor. The Associated Press declared O’Connor the winner at 8:26 p.m. EST.

