AP Race Call: Democrat Sharice Davids wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kansas on Tuesday. The third-term congresswoman defeated Republican nominee Prasanth Reddy, a physician and immigrant from India whom some Republicans saw as an ideal candidate for Overland Park, in the Kansas City suburbs. Davids initially flipped this seat in 2018, becoming the first lesbian Native American member of Congress. The Associated Press declared Davids the winner at 11:35 p.m. EST.

