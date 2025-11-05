AP Race Call: Democrat Aftab Pureval wins reelection as Cincinnati mayor, defeating Vance’s relative

WASHINGTON — Aftab Pureval won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday, defeating Cory Bowman, a Republican who is Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother.

Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.

Pureval won the all-party municipal primary in May with more than 80% of the vote. Prior to running for mayor, he worked as a lawyer.

The Associated Press declared Pureval the winner at 8:13 p.m.

