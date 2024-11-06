AP Race Call: Democrat Deborah Ross wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Ross is currently in her second term in Congress. She defeated Republican challenger Alan Swain and a Green Party candidate. Ross represents much of the county surrounding the state capital of Raleigh. Redistricting by the state Legislature last year made Ross' 2nd Congressional District an even stronger Democratic district. Ross is a former American Civil Liberties Union lobbyist and transportation agency attorney who served in the state House for over a decade and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2016. The Associated Press declared Ross the winner at 9:03 p.m. EST.

