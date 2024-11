AP Race Call: Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington state on Saturday, defeating Republican Joe Kent in a rematch of one of the closest races of 2022. Gluesenkamp Perez won the seat by just over 2,600 votes two years ago. Prior to her election, Gluesenkamp Perez ran an auto shop in a rural part of the district, which featured heavily in her campaign. The Republican-leaning district, which former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, includes the southwestern portion of the state and some Portland, Oregon, suburbs that spill into Washington state. The Associated Press declared Gluesenkamp Perez the winner at 6:36 p.m. EST.

