AP Race Call: Democrat Jill Tokuda wins reelection to U.S. House in Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jill Tokuda won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Hawaii on Wednesday. Tokuda's 2nd Congressional District covers rural Oahu and all of Hawaii's other islands. Tokuda was first elected to the seat in 2022 and is a member of the agriculture and armed services committees. She earlier served 12 years in the state Senate, where she was chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee. Tokuda has also been a small business owner and was the external affairs director for the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on Maui. The Associated Press declared Tokuda the winner at 5:14 a.m. EST.

