AP Race Call: Democrat Mike Quigley wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Quigley, who first won the Chicago area district in 2009 special election, was among the first congressional Democrats to call on President Joe Biden to leave the presidential race after a dismal debate performance earlier this year. The Chicago-area district is a mix of neighborhoods along Lake Michigan extending northwest of the city covering most of O'Hare International Airport and nearby suburbs. The Associated Press declared Quigley the winner at 9:05 p.m. EST.

