MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — The U.S. Army plans to detonate its entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning, warning that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could explode at any time because of cooling weather.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation.

Officials sought to assure residents Tuesday that they’ve taken steps to put barriers around the blast zone and limit the plume from the detonation.

“We don’t believe that the public should be in a panic,” said Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle.

The controlled detonation of five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects and frustration over a lack of information.

The Army rescheduled the detonation in southeastern Iowa to Wednesday because of more favorable wind conditions and to allow more time for extra safety measures to be put in place, according to court filing by the government.

The controlled detonation of 68 barrels was initially planned for last Friday. The Army said they need to blow up the stockpile to prevent a possible chain-reaction explosion, which would be more dangerous.

In a legal filing late Monday, the Justice Department said the wind on Wednesday is expected to be east to west or southwest, and away from high population areas and large bodies of water. The forecast is for winds of 5 to 10 mph (8 to 16 kph) as the day starts cloudy and later turns mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

An emergency notification sent to cellphones of people in the area Tuesday morning said the detonation was planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday and some people within 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of the plant may be evacuated.

The “imminent threat alert,” which listed FEMA as the contact agency, told those up to 20 miles (32 kilometers) away to remain indoors with windows closed “to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration.”

The new date will give the Army extra time to set up additional “blast barriers” around the bunkers where the lead azide will be detonated, and to apply ballistic gels and foams designed to reduce particulate matter from controlled explosions, according to a document filed in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Army also will douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water during the detonation to help absorb the explosion and reduce lead dust, the filing said.

“This is a consensus decision,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle posted on social media Monday night. “Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts.”

Federal appeals court approved the detonation

The Army won approval for the detonation from the federal appeals court in a saga that has sowed confusion and included an unusual twist from President Donald Trump.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court said Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. Those conditions address the concerns of environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, the court said.

The court pointed to barriers put up around the area where the barrels are stored along with weather restrictions. It also noted requirements for advance public notification, updated air modeling and environmental monitoring and sampling.

The judges said the record also reflected that the Army evaluated “a full range” of alternatives, including using other chemicals to neutralize the lead azide and thermal treatment.

In an unusual twist, Trump, commander in chief of the Army, said on social media earlier in the day that in addition to the court's go-ahead, he wanted Gov.-elect Rob Sand to approve the detonation. Sand, a Democrat who doesn't take office until January, has said the decision is fully up to the Trump administration.

The blast had been planned for last week

The detonation of the lead azide was initially planned for last Friday, but the Army has since changed the date three times following an outpouring of public concern.

Environmentalists sued last week to stop the detonation at the site near Middletown, not far from the Mississippi River about 90 miles (140 km) south of Cedar Rapids. The court temporarily halted the permit, prompting the Army to argue it didn’t need authorization after all, given that it was an emergency.

An attorney for the environmentalists emphasized that their legal challenge centers on the validity of the EPA permit, not the Army’s decision to move forward with the detonation under the emergency provision.

Earthjustice managing attorney Rachel Rintelmann said the lawsuit has alerted the public to the threat.

Current Gov. Kim Reynolds activated the state emergency management office on Friday. The state also created a dedicated website for information about the operation.

Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday that after speaking with military leaders, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, she supports the planned detonation.

“I believe, based on the information I’ve been given, that the danger is immediate, and I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected,” Reynolds said.

Residents left in limbo as t

hey prepare for detonation

Some residents near Middletown have been sealing their windows and doors as a precaution to keep out any lead dust that might result from the detonation. Others who live farther away were raising concern on social media about the possible paths the plume could take depending on the wind.

Officials acknowledge that lead is toxic and have recommended that people stay indoors when the detonation happens and clean off outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure to any lead particles.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said the detonation must take place “so we can move on with our lives.”

“Improper storage and disposal is where things go wrong,” he said on social media.

Leaders of states that border Iowa also expressed concern. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to establish additional monitoring of air and water quality, public health and agriculture resources.

Army says plans are aimed at avoiding something worse

In court filings over the weekend, Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, explained that less liquid inside the barrels means the solution inside is more susceptible to freezing, which increases the sensitivity of the crystals that have formed around the inside of the rim and underside of the lids.

“Even a small amount of friction can break the crystal formation, causing an explosive chain reaction,” he said.

In March, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found several dozen barrels of degraded lead azide, which is used in munitions production. Crystallization of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums’ contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

Officials contend the risk of an uncontrolled explosion is growing, particularly as temperatures drop in the coming days.

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Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Konstantin Toropin in Washington, D.C., Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix, Christopher Weber in Los Angeles and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed.

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