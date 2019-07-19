Biden, Harris matched again as CNN sets next Democratic debates

After a high profile confrontation in the first set of Democratic debates in the 2020 race for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris will be paired together again on the same debate stage, as Democrats will gather in Detroit July 30-31.
The makeup of the two debates were announced after a draw live on CNN, as the network randomly placed the 20 qualifying candidates for the second pair of Democratic debates.
While Biden and Harris headline the second night, the debates will kick off with three of the top five Democrats on stage for the first debate: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
JUST IN: Here are the podium positions for each night of CNN's Democratic debates. The podium positions are based on public polling numbers. https://t.co/xCSE4STfrg #TheDraw pic.twitter.com/2hmoczREQP— CNN (@CNN) July 19, 2019
