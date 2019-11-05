BUTLER CO., Pa. - Voters in Butler County were taken back to a simpler time when they went to the polls Tuesday.
They walked into a new way to vote, but new technology was not involved in the process. It actually was an exercise in going back to the basics.
Instead of pressing your selection on a touch screen to cast votes, as has been the standard over the past few years, voters in Butler County were handed paper ballots to fill out.
After the paper ballot is filled out, the ballot gets scanned into the system for tallying vote totals.
How this is meant to be more secure than electronic voting, and voters’ reactions – on 11 News at 5:30.
