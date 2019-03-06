Congress opens probe of 2018 election questions in Georgia

A U.S House committee has asked Governor Brian Kemp and state officials for information surrounding the dispute over election irregularities in Georgia in the 2018 elections, as a key lawmaker sent an eight page letter on Wednesday demanding answers about what Democrats said were 'unprecedented challenges' for Georgia voters, also questioning the last minute allegation that Democrats had hacked into the state's election system, just two days before Election Day.
"The Committee is particularly concerned by reports that Georgians faced unprecedented challenges with registering to vote and significant barriers to casting their votes during your tenure as Secretary of State and during the 2018 election," wrote Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee.
Cummings gave Governor Kemp until March 20 to produce documents on a series of questions:
+ Voter roll purges
+ Whether voter registrations were put on hold under the 'exact match' policy.
+ Documents related to possible changes in polling locations.
+ Voting machine problems, focusing on Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties.
+ Information on undervotes, especially questions about votes for Lieutenant Governor.
+ Materials on Kemp's dual status as a candidate for Governor and Secretary of State.
+ All documents related to the November 3, 2018 allegation that Democrats had tried to hack the state's voter registration system.
