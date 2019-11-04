Here's a complete guide to everything you need to know before heading out to cast your vote Nov. 5.
In odd-numbered years, like 2019, November general elections are also called municipal elections because there's no federal or state office on the ballot.
Races to watch
There are dozens of races that pertain to each of the state's municipalities, but there are a few higher-profile races to watch.
The race for Allegheny County District Attorney has Democratic incumbent Stephen Zappala up against Independent Lisa Middleman. Other important races in Allegheny County include those for Allegheny County Chief Executive (currently Democrat Rich Fitzgerald) and Allegheny County Controller (currently Democrat Chelsa Wagner).
Key races in the city of Pittsburgh include Pittsburgh City Council District 3 (Democratic incumbent Bruce Kraus against Independent Jacob Nixon) and Pittsburgh City Council District 9, which has four candidates, including Democratic incumbent Ricky Burgess.
Meanwhile in Westmoreland County, the race for sheriff will be one to watch. It's between Sheriff Jonathan Held (R) and James Albert (D).
Finding your polling place
- Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- You can contact your county elections board to find your location.
- Click here to type in your address and find your polling location.
Need help finding your district? Click the link HERE.
First-time voters
Voting for the first time in Pennsylvania? Voting at a new polling place? Here's how to prepare:
- Bring a photo or non-photo ID.
- Realize the busiest times of day are morning and evening.
- If you have a question, ask a poll worker.
- If your name is not on the voter roster and you believe you registered to vote in your precinct, you may have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.
