NEW YORK - A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday showed who was at the top of the field of Democrats campaigning for the party's presidential nomination.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren were at the head of the pack.
Biden led the overall race with 31% of primary voters. Warren was up to 25%.
Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senator Kamala Harris round out the top five.
