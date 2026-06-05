Democrat Xavier Becerra advances to general election in race for California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Xavier Becerra advanced Friday to the general election for California governor after pitching himself as an experienced choice to lead the nation's most populous state and succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Becerra leaned on his more than 35 years in public office — including as state attorney general and U.S. health secretary — to argue that he was the most qualified candidate in a crowded field.

“I am ready to lead the fight to uphold California’s promise to make sure we have the governance worthy of our gifts,” he said on election night.

It was not yet clear who Becerra will face in the general election. His top rivals came down to Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News commentator backed by President Donald Trump, and Democrat Tom Steyer, a billionaire climate activist who poured $215 million of his own money into his campaign.

Becerra's campaign failed to gain traction during its first year. But that changed after one of the top Democratic contenders, Rep. Eric Swalwell, was accused of sexual assault and dropped out of the race, giving Becerra an opening to coalesce Democratic support.

Becerra has vowed to maintain the state's mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump. As attorney general he filed more than 120 legal actions against the first Trump administration on everything from immigration to climate policy.

During the campaign his rivals scrutinized his leadership as health secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic and unaccompanied migrant children crisis in 2021, when Becerra's Department of Health and Human Services was responsible for shelters where they were housed. Some of them were criticized as having inadequate living conditions, and there were also concerns about authorities failing to thoroughly vet sponsors with whom some children were placed.

If elected, Becerra said, he would declare states of emergency to address high energy costs and housing shortages and to freeze home insurance rates.

Though California is one of the nation’s most diverse states, almost all its governors have been white men. Becerra would be the first Latino to hold the office since the late 1800s.

Newsom was barred by term limits from seeking a third stint in office.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.