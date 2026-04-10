Allies yank support for Swalwell's California governor run after sexual assault allegations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a stunning political reversal, prominent supporters of Rep. Eric Swalwell's campaign for California governor withdrew their support Friday after the congressmember denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him.

Swalwell was among the leading Democrats in the race to replace outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom. But in just hours, he saw his most prominent supporters - including U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff and powerful labor unions - drop their endorsements and call for his exit from the race.

Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate who has avoided engaging in the contest to replace him, said in a statement: “As we continue to learn more, these allegations from multiple sources are deeply troubling and must be taken seriously.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who hasn’t endorsed in the race, said the “serious allegations” must be investigated.

“As I discussed with Congressman Swalwell, it is clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign,” she said in social media posted by her staff.

The allegations surfaced at a critical stage of the wide-open campaign to lead the nation's most populous state. The exodus of support threatened to cripple Swalwell's campaign, less than a month before voters receive mail ballots in advance of the June 2 election.

This turmoil in the race came after the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday that a woman said Swalwell sexually assaulted her in 2019 and 2024. The newspaper reviewed text messages about the alleged 2024 assault and spoke to people whom she had told about it. She told the newspaper she did not go to police because she was afraid she would not be believed.

The woman worked for Swalwell in 2019 when the first alleged assault occurred, and the 2024 assault allegedly occurred after a charity gala, the newspaper reported. She said in both cases she was too intoxicated to consent to sex.

Swalwell denied the woman's account and suggested they were part of an attack due to his campaign's momentum.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor,” Swalwell said in a statement. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

The paper didn’t name the woman, and The Associated Press has not been able to independently verify her account and identity. Her lawyer declined to comment.

The woman received a cease-and-desist letter from Swalwell’s attorney, the Chronicle reported. The attorney, Elias Debaie, confirmed he sent out at least one letter and called the allegations “baseless.”

Swift backlash from prominent Democrats

On Friday afternoon, Schiff said in a social media post he's “deeply distressed” by the allegations, calling for Swalwell to end his gubernatorial bid.

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who helped run Swalwell’s campaign, said he’s immediately ending his role.

“The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay,” Gomez said on social media.

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego and California Rep. Adam Gray also said they're yanking their support. Mark Ramos, who heads the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, called on Swalwell to end his campaign.

Powerful labor unions, including the California Service Employees International Union and the California Teachers Association, said they're suspending their support. The California Federation of Labor Unions said it’s “acting urgently” on next steps.

A spokesperson for House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the allegations require a “serious and thorough investigation.”

“These brave women must be heard and respected,” spokeswoman Christie Stephenson said in a statement. "It is imperative that the investigation follow the facts, apply the law and take place immediately.”

Growing calls for Swalwell to drop out

Uncorroborated and nonspecific rumors that Swalwell behaved inappropriately with female staffers have circulated on social media for weeks, but the Chronicle's story is the first reported account of someone making a direct accusation. At a Tuesday campaign event in Sacramento, he told reporters he's never had a sexual relationship with a staff member or intern.

CNN also reported that several women accused Swalwell of sending them inappropriate sexual messages.

Swalwell earlier this week announced a series of campaign functions he’s planned around the state, but canceled the scheduled event Thursday in Palm Springs.

Swalwell is among several leading Democrats in the crowded field to replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, and he immediately came under pressure from all other Democratic rivals to withdraw from the race.

Swalwell, originally from Iowa, was elected in 2012 and represents a House district east of San Francisco. He launched a presidential run in April 2019 but shuttered it a few months later after failing to catch on with voters. Swalwell, who is married and has three children, is perhaps best known nationally as a House manager in President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial during his first term in early 2021.

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Blood reported from Los Angeles.

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