Democrats continue 2018 election gains in House

In what has almost been a daily event since Election Day last week, Democrats won another GOP seat in the House on Thursday, as a new form of runoff election in Maine knocked off a Republican incumbent, increasing the gains of Democrats to 35 seats, with seven GOP seats still undecided.

In Maine, Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-ME) had asked a federal judge to block the final tabulation of results in his district under the format known as “ranked choice voting” – but the judge refused, saying that was a political question, as Maine voters had approved the new runoff format twice in statewide elections.

Poliquin is the 26th House GOP incumbent to be defeated in last week’s elections; Democrats lead in three of the seven remaining undecided House races, while Repulbicans are ahead in the other four – as Democrats could win three or four more seats.

“Now we’re getting up to forty,” said House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. “That’s really a very big – almost a tsunami,” arguing that Democrats had to overcome Republican gerrymanders to notch their victories.

At her press conference, Nancy Pelosi notes this year's freshman Dem class is the biggest since 1974 "Watergate babies." "I don't know if this Congress will name itself, but we're almost close to 60 new Democrats," she says. — Ella Nilsen (@ella_nilsen) November 15, 2018

Regardless of what term you use to describe the gains by Democrats in the House, it will be the party’s biggest pickup since 1974, a class that was dubbed, “the Watergate babies,” when Democrats gained 49 seats.

Overall, there will most likely be over 90 new members of the House, getting close to the total change in the Tea Party midterm election of 2010, when 94 new members arrived on Capitol Hill.

While Pelosi expressed excitement about the growing number of new Democrats in the Congress, she flashed a bit of impatience with reporters on Thursday, as they pestered her again with questions about whether she would have the votes to once again be Speaker of the House.

“I intend to win the Speakership,” said Pelosi, who served as Speaker for four years between 2007 and 2011.

“I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be Speaker of the House,” Pelosi added, even as other Democrats were trying to come up with another candidate to oppose her.

PELOSI latest:

1. Rep Jayapal isnt saying where she is – told us she, Rep. Pocan are meeting w Pelosi later.

2. Rep. Richmond (CBC chair) said he is not anti-Pelosi but if Fudge runs he will likely support. Also said he spoke w Fudge today and she did not bring up Speaker run. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 15, 2018

Pressed by reporters at a news conference, Pelosi said she would welcome a challenge by Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), or anyone else.

“I say it to everybody, come on in, the water’s warm,” Pelosi said.

While Republicans held their leadership elections this week – House Democrats won’t vote until after Thanksgiving.