Democrats ready to unveil impeachment charges against Trump

After a nearly ten hour impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, Democrats in the U.S. House set a news conference for Tuesday morning to announce their next steps, reportedly ready to unveil two impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.
The news conference was set as Democrats argued Monday that President Trump had wrongly held back military aid to Ukraine in an effort to pressure that government to announce investigations which could benefit Mr. Trump politically in the 2020 elections.
"Such conduct is clearly impeachable,” Rep. Jerry Nadler D-NY said as he wrapped up the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee. "This committee will proceed accordingly."
"The evidence is undisputed and overwhelming," said Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA).
9 am Tuesday impeachment news conference pic.twitter.com/WoJyod8Yux— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 10, 2019
"President Trump thinks he can get away with it," said Rep. Val Demings (D-FL). "But he got caught - and he tried to cover it up."
"The President's pattern of behavior is incredibly disturbing," said Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL).
"Russia, Ukraine, China - he's inviting three countries to help him in his 2020 re-election campaign," the Florida Democrat added.
