Fani Willis acknowledges a 'personal relationship' with prosecutor she hired in Trump's Georgia case

ATLANTA — (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis acknowledged in a court filing on Friday having a "personal relationship" with a special prosecutor she hired for the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump but argued there are no grounds to dismiss the case or to remove her from the prosecution.

Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade in November 2021 to assist her investigation into whether the Republican ex-president and others broke any laws as they tried to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Since Trump and 18 others were indicted in August, Wade has led the team of lawyers Willis assembled to prosecute the case.

Among the acts listed in the indictment was a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged fellow Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the 11,780 votes needed to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys have said he was within his rights to challenge election results.

The filing was the first time that Willis or Wade has directly addressed the allegations of a relationship in the nearly four weeks since they first surfaced in a filing by a defendant in the election case. In an affidavit accompanying the filing, Wade said that in 2022, he and the district attorney had developed a personal relationship in addition to their “professional association and friendship.”

But he also said that he had never lived with Willis or shared a financial account or household expenses with her. He said that none of the funds paid to him as part of the job have been shared with Willis, an attempt to undercut defense lawyer claims of a conflict of interest.

Wade described himself and Willis as “both financially independent professionals; expenses or personal travel were roughly divided equally between us."

“At times,” Wade said, "I have made and purchased travel for District Attorney Willis and myself from my personal funds. At other times District Attorney Willis has made and purchased travel for she and I from her personal funds.”

“I have no financial interest in the outcome of the 2020 election interference case or in the conviction of any defendant,” he wrote.

The Friday filing by Willis’ team came in response to a motion filed last month by defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Trump co-defendant Michael Roman. The motion alleged that Willis and Wade were in an inappropriate romantic relationship that created a conflict of interest. The filing seeks to dismiss the case and to have Willis and Wade and their offices barred from further prosecuting the case.

Trump and at least one other co-defendant, Georgia attorney Robert Cheeley, have filed motions to join Roman's effort to dismiss the indictment and remove Willis from the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who's presiding over the election case, has set a Feb. 15 hearing on Roman's motion. Willis and Wade are among a dozen witnesses Merchant has subpoenaed to testify at that hearing.

The Friday filing asks McAfee to dismiss the motions without a hearing, saying they “have no merit.”

Willis’ team’s filing argues that Willis has no financial or personal conflict of interest that justifies removing her or her office from the case. It also calls the attacks on Wade’s qualifications “factually inaccurate, unsupported, and malicious.” The filing calls the allegations raised “salacious” and says they “garnered the media attention they were designed to obtain."

Trump and other critics of Willis, an elected Democrat, have capitalized on allegations about the relationship between Willis and Wade, using them to try to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the case. The former president has also accused Willis — and the prosecutors in three other criminal cases against him — of engaging in political attacks as he appears poised to become the 2024 Republican nominee for president.

Roman’s motion questions Wade’s qualifications to be involved in a complex prosecution under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law.

The response from the district attorney fiercely defended Wade’s qualifications to lead the prosecution team, saying he “has long distinguished himself as an exceptionally talented litigator with significant trial experience.”

Exhibits attached to the filing include pictures of awards Wade has received over the years for his legal work. Willis also attached Facebook posts from Merchant in 2016 supporting Wade’s campaign to become a Cobb County Superior Court judge. In one post, Merchant described Wade as “ethical” and said he has “demonstrated his ability to be fair and impartial.”

Roman's motion also accused Willis of personally profiting from the case, saying she had paid Wade more than $650,000 for his work and then benefited when Wade used his earnings to pay for vacations the pair took together.

Roman’s motion did not include any concrete proof for the allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade. But in a filing in Wade’s divorce case, his wife included credit card statements that showed Wade had bought plane tickets for Willis to travel with him to San Francisco and Miami.

Also Friday, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, sent Willis a subpoena for any documents or communications related to her office’s receipt and use of federal funds, as well as any documents or communications referring or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds by her office.

“We are proud of our grant programs and our partnership with the Department of Justice that makes Fulton County a safer, more just place,” Willis said Friday in a statement responding to Jordan’s subpoena.

Jordan has sent several letters to Willis since September requesting information. Each time, she has refused to send the requested information, saying the congressman's requests violate the principles of federalism and separation of powers and accusing him of trying to interfere with a criminal prosecution.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.