0 FBI 302 shows Flynn misled FBI agents about 2016 Russian contacts

On the night before the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a federal judge in Washington released an FBI document put together after Flynn was interviewed by FBI agents at the White House in early 2017, showing that Flynn lied to agents about his contacts with the Russian Ambassador during the Trump transition.

Known as a “302,” the redacted document was made public by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, known as a stickler for forcing the federal government to reveal evidence in criminal cases.

“Having reviewed the government’s submissions, the Court finds that the January 24, 2017 FD-302, which was drafted immediately after Mr. Flynn’s FBI interview, is relevant to Mr. Flynn’s sentencing,” the judge wrote.

“The Court also finds that the government’s proposed redactions to that document are appropriate,” Sullivan added.







At one point, the FBI agents asked Flynn about his contacts with the Russian Ambassador over sanctions placed on the Russians by the Obama Administration in late December 2016.

Flynn stated that he had not held conversations with Ambassador Kislyak about the Russian reaction to the Obama sanctions, which included the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats, and the seizure of Russian compounds in Maryland and New York – all in retaliation for election interference in 2016.

While Flynn denied any discussions of consequence in his FBI interview, he told a much different story through his guilty plea in December 2017.

“FLYNN called the Russian Ambassador and requested that Russia not escalate the situation and only respond to the U.S. sanctions in a reciprocal manner,” Flynn’s “Statement of Offense” from his guilty plea reads.













The FBI agents knew that Flynn was not telling the correct story, because they had transcripts of Flynn’s recorded conversations with the Russian Ambassador, whose calls were routinely monitored by U.S. Intelligence.

“After his phone call with the Russian Ambassador, FLYNN spoke with senior members of the Presidential Transition Team about FLYNN’s conversations with the Russian Ambassador regarding the U.S. Sanctions and Russia’s decision not to escalate the situation,” Flynn’s guilty plea stipulates.

The FBI 302 also shows Flynn’s false statements with regards to a United Nations resolution regarding Israel, and whether Flynn had been in contact with Russian officials on that matter.

“The interviewing agents asked FLYNN if he made any comment to KISLYAK about voting in a certain manner, or slowing down the vote, or if KISLYAK described any Russian response to a request by Flynn,” the 302 reads.

“FLYNN answered, ‘No.'”

But Flynn’s guilty plea showed something much different.







One thing not contained in the 302 is any characterization of how Flynn answered the questions, something which repeatedly been cited by President Trump and GOP lawmakers who have claimed that Flynn was entrapped by the FBI.

Former FBI Director James Comey and other officials have said that agents did not detect any indications that Flynn was lying from his behavior – even though those questioning him knew from the transcripts that Flynn’s answers were not correct.

Trump has said the FBI determined that Flynn hadn't lied. Yet the fbi 302 does not say the FBI agents made any determinations. It outlines what he said in a straightforward manner. The criminal complaint tells how Flynn's telling of the conversations were not true. @kpolantz — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 18, 2018

The information was released hours after a business partner of Flynn was indicted on charges of conspiracy and not registering as a foreign agent.

In the court documents charging Bijan Kian made public on Monday morning, Flynn is referred to as “Person A,” as he and Kian worked together in the Flynn Intel Group, which is referred to as “Company A” in the proceedings.

The indictment charged Kian and Ekim Alptekin of conspiring with Flynn to ‘covertly and unlawfully’ bring about changes in U.S. policy which would benefit the government of Turkey.

The actions took place during the late stages of the 2016 campaign, meaning that Flynn was working for the Trump campaign, and also receiving money from a foreign government.

The indictment states that “it is clear that Turkish government officials approved the budget for, and received regular updates on, the progress of Company A’s work.”

Flynn wrote an op-ed for The Hill newspaper – which ran on Election Day – making the case that an Islamic cleric from Turkey who was living in Pennsylvania, represented a threat to the Turkish government; the goal was to get Gulen extradited to the Turks for prosecution, as leaders charge he had helped in a coup attempt against the government.