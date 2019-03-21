0 Florida man pleads guilty in pre-election mail bomb case

A man who was charged with sending explosive devices to a series of critics of President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on Thursday to the crimes, as federal prosecutors say Cesar Sayoc could spend the rest of his life in prison for mailing 16 improvised explosive devices to former President Obama, former Vice President Biden, as well as sitting Democratic lawmakers in Congress.

"For five days in October 2018, Cesar Sayoc rained terror across the country," said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.



"Thankfully no one was hurt by these dangerous devices, but his actions left an air of fear and divisiveness in their wake.

"Sayoc has taken responsibility for his crimes, and will soon be sentenced to significant time in prison," Berman added in a statement, as prosecutors labeled Sayoc's effort 'domestic terrorism.'

"Sayoc’s crimes were intended to incite fear among his targets and uncertainty among the general public," said FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney.

Sayoc is scheduled for sentencing on September 12.

In a statement issued by prosecutors, the feds said Sayoc pleaded guilty to 65 separate felony counts brought against him for his mail bomb flurry, which involved 16 identical looking padded envelopes sent from south Florida.

"Sayoc packed each IED with explosive material and glass shards that would function as shrapnel if the IED exploded," the feds stated. "Sayoc also attached to the outside of each IED a picture of the intended victim marked with a red 'X.'"

Sayoc’s mail bombs were sent to former Vice President Joseph Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CNN, actor Robert De Niro, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Attorney General Eric Holder, former President Barack Obama, George Soros, Thomas Steyer, and Rep. Maxine Walters (D-CA).

When Sayoc was arrested, authorities found his van, which was plastered in pro-Trump and anti-Democratic Party stickers and placards.

