0 For the first time, Biden calls on House to impeach Trump

With Democrats in the U.S. House moving forward on an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday endorsed the idea for the first time, sternly condemning the President's public request to have Ukraine and China investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.

"He's shooting holes in the Constitution," Biden said, his voice rising in a speech in New Hampshire.

"He believes he can and will get away with anything he does," Biden added. "Donald Trump has violated his oath of office and betrayed this nation."

Joe Biden says President Trump is "shooting holes in the constitution" as he calls for impeachment:



"He has seen no limits to his power regardless of what the constitution says. ... He believes he can and will get away with anything he does" https://t.co/KUIT8yZPwH pic.twitter.com/LfOvZmk4In — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2019

The effort by President Trump to target Biden came to light in recent weeks after a whistleblower in the U.S. Intelligence Community filed a complaint involving a July 25 telephone call between Mr. Trump and the leader of Ukraine.

As notes released by the White House confirmed the whistleblower's story, President Trump also said publicly that foreign governments should look into Biden.

"If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens," Mr. Trump said first about the government of Ukraine on October 3.

"Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens," the President added before TV cameras at the White House.

In his speech today, Biden also raised red flags about the President's refusal to release his taxes, which has become standard procedure for those in the White House.

.@JoeBiden on Trump's taxes: "By the way, even Nixon release his taxes."



"Where are his taxes?!" Biden bellows



"What's he hiding. What's he afraid out what's buried in those returns. Why can't the American people see them walking?!" — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 9, 2019

.@JoeBiden: "Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts. To preserve our constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached."



Full video here: https://t.co/AZwhkjYZ3R pic.twitter.com/C78ZvBP5H3 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2019

"He should be impeached," Biden said flatly.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.