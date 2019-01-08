0 Foreign company asks for U.S. Supreme Court review in mystery subpoena case

In a highly unusual legal situation, the U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to review a lower court decision enforcing a mystery grand jury subpoena, part of a secret case involving an unidentified foreign company owned by an unnamed foreign government, as a new motion filed with the justices could possibly offer the public more information about what’s at stake, and whether or not this case is actually part of the Special Counsel investigation of Robert Mueller.

“Motion for leave to file a petition for a writ of certiorari under seal with redacted copies for the public record filed,” was the simple posting on the Supreme Court website on Tuesday, as legal experts said that meant the company was asking the court to rule on the merits of the matter – whether a grand jury subpoena for unknown information – could be enforced.

In late December, the unknown foreign corporation had asked the Supreme Court to block fines which had been levied against the company for refusing to comply with the subpoena – this legal filing would bring the full issue of the subpoena before the High Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts halted fines against the unknown company back on December 23, but no other public information has been offered on the mystery matter, a very uncommon situation for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The only public information so far on this case came from a ruling by a three judge appeals court panel in Washington, D.C. on December 18, which said a federal “Grand Jury seeks information from a corporation (“the Corporation) owned by Country A.”

No other information was given about the details of the subpoena, what information was being sought, or what kind of investigation was involved.

When the case was argued before the panel in early December, an entire floor of the federal courthouse was sealed off, to prevent reporters and other court watchers from identifying the parties to the case.







The three judge panel ruled that efforts by the company to avoid scrutiny by the U.S. legal system were not persuasive.

“Consequently, we are unconvinced that Country A's law truly prohibits the Corporation from complying with the subpoena," the judges concluded.

The Special Counsel’s office has not confirmed or denied that it is involved in the matter; news organizations saw two top lawyers from the Mueller team return to their offices soon after the December arguments concluded.