0 GOP budget cuts fall short among Republicans in Congress

Even as Republicans sternly criticize Democrats for failing to reach a deal with the White House on overall government funding for next year, GOP efforts to make cuts in funding bills brought to the House floor by Democrats in recent days haven't come close to being approved, leaving Republicans clearly divided on their call to cut spending.

"Disappointed that so many of my colleagues voted against reining in our out-of-control federal spending," tweeted a frustrated Rep. Jodi Hice (R-GA), who offered an amendment to cut spending on one funding bill by 23.6 percent, to save about $7 billion.

"The bottom line is that our constituents back home, are required month after month, week after week to make tough choices," Hice argued on the House floor, "and we need to do the same."

But Hice's $7 billion savings amendment was easily defeated by the House on a vote of 128-304, with 71 fellow Republicans voting against it.

Disappointed that so many of my colleagues voted against reining in our out-of-control federal spending. Just like our constituents back home are required to make tough choices when it comes to planning their own household budgets, we need to do the same right here in Congress. pic.twitter.com/2W4rCuq11i — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) June 20, 2019

The Hice vote was not an anomaly, as other Republican lawmakers didn't fare much better with their efforts to trim back spending on the House floor.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) offered a plan to reduce spending on Commerce, Justice, and Science programs by 14 percent.

That mustered 135 votes, with 296 against.

His next try was a proposed 14 percent cut in agriculture programs.

That received only 113 votes, with 318 against.

Banks has offered a 14 percent cut to two different spending 'minibus' packages on the House floor over the past two weeks, but has not yet been able to gather the support of even one-third of the House on any of those budget cutting efforts.

"You can show that you support fiscal sanity," Banks argued in vain before one vote.

His proposed plan for a 14 percent cut in environment and interior programs - like the National Park Service - lost on a vote of 132-299, with 65 Republicans voting against his amendment.

"The amendment would indiscriminately cut funding across the board,” said Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), who singled out the need to fund the maintenance backlog at national parks, and said proposals like the ones from his GOP colleagues would lead to 'drastic cuts' in needed programs.



I have proposed the same amendment to cut non-defense spending by 14% six different times over the last 10 days.



Learn more about my efforts to balance the budget and restore fiscal responsibility to Washington👉🏼 https://t.co/HfrytbYxYe @RepublicanStudy @BudgetHawks pic.twitter.com/h1ox8TZcWM — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 20, 2019

The atmospherics which ran against GOP budget cutters was evidently so acute that Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) - who won the right to offer two different amendments to cut billions from the spending package - didn't even offer his amendments for a vote on the House floor.

