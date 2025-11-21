Hawaii Gov. Green predicts Newsom won't satisfy Americans' desire for a peacemaking leader in 2028

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Gov. Josh Green, a Hawaii Democrat who has floated the possibility of running for president, predicted that Americans will want a peacemaker once Donald Trump's second term is over — and California Gov. Gavin Newsom may not fit the bill.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Green doubted that politicians skilled in “hand-to-hand combat” would be successful with voters weary of political conflict.

The remarks reflect how ambitious Democrats are already jockeying for position in a crowded field of White House hopefuls three years before the next presidential election, especially with no heir apparent and uncertainty about how the party regains power in Washington.

Newsom is a leading Democratic contender who has drawn attention as one of Trump's most high profile antagonists. But Green, a moderate who has occasionally frustrated liberal interest groups, said he worries that Newsom will be seen as “a radical from California.”

Green said he has deep respect for Newsom and his successful fight to redraw U.S. House districts in California to help Democrats in the midterm elections.

“But if Gavin is ultimately going to win over America, he will have to also adopt some of the conciliatory, collegial rhetoric — or even policy ideas — that others are going for,” Green said Thursday during a meeting in Arizona of the Western Governors Association.

Spokespeople for Newsom did not respond to a request for comment.

Green said he's hopeful both parties will nominate candidates committed to healing the deep partisan divide, warning that the country is “dangerously close to a political civil war.” He named Democratic Govs. Wes Moore of Maryland and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, along with Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah and himself.

“We're going to need leaders that are willing to take from both ideologies,” Green said. “I think that that’s who the next president should be, whoever that is, whether it’s Republican or Democrat.”

He said he's open to running himself but would rather support someone else, saying governor of Hawaii is most likely his last job in elected office.

“I will definitely try to heal America, even perhaps as president someday, if we’re really in deep trouble,” he said. Green is about to enter the last year of his first term and is seeking re-election in Hawaii next year.

Newsom briefly made a move toward conciliation as Trump took office earlier this year, inviting a backlash from many on the left. He warmly greeted the president days after the inauguration and hosted popular figures from his Make America Great Again movement for friendly podcast interviews.

More recently, however, Newsom has been among Trump's most vocal critics, forcefully fighting the deployment of National Guard and active military troops to California and leading the redistricting fight that voters approved this month.

His office has also relentlessly mocked the president by mimicking his style on social media, trying to get under his skin while earning laughs — and attention — from Democrats who are eager for a more confrontational approach.

