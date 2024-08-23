How do you pronounce Kamala? Her grandnieces explain at the DNC

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The final night of the Democratic National Convention included a tutorial on pronouncing Kamala Harris' name — featuring none other than the candidate's great nieces.

The actress Kerry Washington introduced the girls by saying "it's come to my attention that there are some folks who struggle — or pretend to struggle — with the proper pronunciation of our future president's name."

She added, “Confusion is understandable. Disrespect is not. So tonight we are going to help everyone get it right.”

Out came Amara, 8, in a pink pant suit and Leela, 6, in a light blue frilly dress. They're the daughters of Harris' niece Meena Harris.

“First you say ‘comma’ like the comma in a sentence,” Amara said.

"Then you say ‘la’ like la-la-la-la-la," added Leela.

“OK, let’s practice,” Washington said.

Amara pointed stage left and said, “Everybody over here say comma!”

Leela turned to stage right and said, "Everybody over here say la!”

The United Center roared in response — “Comma! La!”

Some of the speakers at the Democratic National Convention have stumbled over Harris' first name, including former President Bill Clinton who said it as “CAM-UH-LA” in his speech on Wednesday night.

But Republican candidate Donald Trump has relished opportunities to mangle the pronunciation, which Democrats describe as a sign of disrespect.

He usually says “Kah-MAH-la.” When asked why, Trump said last month that he had heard Harris’ first name said “about seven different ways.”

“I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, it doesn’t matter what I say,’" Trump said. "I couldn’t care less.”

