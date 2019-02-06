0 Ignoring Trump, Democrats expand Russia probe, send transcripts to Mueller

The morning after President Donald Trump used the State of the Union Address to call for an end to what he labeled ‘partisan investigations’ of his administration, the House Intelligence Committee voted to send transcripts of a number of interviews done by lawmakers in the last Congress to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as the new Democratic chairman of the panel publicly set out a five point investigative plan which was focused squarely on the President himself.

“I am committed to leading a thorough and impartial investigation that will follow the facts,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), as Democrats have argued for months that Republicans ignored critical leads in the Russia probe which might have drawn the investigation closer to Mr. Trump and his campaign.

In a statement released by the committee on Wednesday, Schiff set out a five point investigative plan for his panel, continuing to probe many of the same questions being looked at by the Special Counsel.

“Unfortunately, these and numerous other avenues of inquiry were not completed during the last Congress,” Schiff said.

The investigative plan includes a central question of, “Whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates.”

The actions by Schiff came as Democrats made clear that the President’s comments on Tuesday night before a Joint Session of Congress would have no impact on their decision to investigate not only the Russia matter, but also to probe other ethical questions dealing with the President and the Trump Administration.

“I just thought that was very inappropriate, and very shameful,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a member of the Intelligence Committee, after the President decried, ‘ridiculous partisan investigations.’

“That was a threat,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday morning.

“Congress will not be intimidated,” said Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA).

Before announcing the road map for the committee’s probe, Schiff led the panel in voting to send transcripts of testimony taken in the last Congress to the Special Counsel’s office.

BREAKING: The House Intelligence Committee just voted to release all witness transcripts from our Russia investigation to the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Mueller. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2019

Those transcripts – reportedly numbering around 50 in all – include testimony from Donald Trump Jr., and the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Just before authorizing the action on the committee transcripts, the Intelligence Committee also announced that the scheduled testimony for President Trump’s former personal lawyer had been delayed until the end of February.

“In the interests of the investigation, Michael Cohen's testimony has been postponed until February 28th,” as Cohen had originally been scheduled to appear this Friday.

It was not immediately clear what necessitated the change – or what ‘in the interest of the investigation’ meant – but at about the same time as that announcement was made, a secret submission to a federal court in New York appeared in the case where Cohen had already plead guilty and been sentenced.

“SEALED DOCUMENT placed in vault,” read the cryptic note in the case of USA v Cohen.

What made the document submission puzzling was that the legal machinations of the Cohen case are seemingly over, as he is scheduled to report to prison in March, sentenced to a three year jail term.

Docket activity in U.S. v. Michael Cohen on the same morning his testimony is postponed. "SEALED DOCUMENT placed in vault. (mhe)" pic.twitter.com/yIOsE2eBu7 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 6, 2019

This case against Cohen was managed by the Special Counsel’s office; Cohen – the former personal attorney for President Trump – also faced charges in a separate matter brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.