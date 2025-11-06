Illinois congressman forgoes reelection with eyebrow-raising move to place chief of staff on ballot

CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia confirmed Thursday that he won’t seek a fifth term, days after the Illinois Democrat backed a quiet effort to get his chief of staff to replace him on the March primary ballot.

Garcia, a progressive Democrat who has made immigrant rights a signature issue, becomes the fifth U.S. representative from Illinois to forgo 2026 reelection, leaving one of the highest number of open congressional seats in state history. All five are considered safely Democratic, along with a seat left open by retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Garcia, 69, turned in his nominating petitions for the primary ballot on Monday, Oct. 27, the first day of the Illinois State Board of Elections filing period. A week later on the last day of filing, his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, who is not related to the congressman, submitted her own to enter the 4th District race after a furious weekend effort to gather 2,500 signatures.

The congressman didn't announce the plan publicly, opting for sporadic interviews with local media outlets. He said the decision to leave politics culminated from a confluence of health and family concerns during the “most stressful" week of his life.

He said his wife, who has multiple sclerosis, suffered a medical setback and asked him not to run. Then his doctor raised concerns about his heart health. In the same time frame, the couple finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old grandson. They have been raising grandchildren after the death of their daughter, Rosa, in 2023.

“My cardiologist, the first day that I filed my petitions, told me that I need to take care of myself and I need to find something else to do,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday. “It was a hell of a week.”

Still, the political maneuver immediately fueled criticism about Chicago-style politics with the congressman essentially anointing his chief of staff to public office.

Patty Garcia submitted her petitions at 5 p.m. on the final day of the nominating period, according to state election board data, guaranteeing that no other candidate would have the chance to run in the primary as a Democrat.

Garcia called the criticism fair.

“I totally get why some people have come to that conclusion. I found myself in a very difficult position. I had to scramble,” he said. “I had to make sure there was someone on the ballot who was going to be a champion for immigrants, someone who understands the district and small businesses and someone who would be hitting the ground running.”

The congressman said he'll withdrawn his petitions. He intends to serve out his term, which ends in January 2027.

The situation also prompted déjà vu as Garcia was first elected to Congress in 2018 under similar circumstances. His predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez announced in the waning days of the 2017 filing period that he was dropping out and backing Garcia, then a Cook County commissioner who had served as a state legislator and Chicago City Council member.

Garcia has wide name recognition in the city, in part from two unsuccessful bids for Chicago mayor.

Born in Mexico, he came to the U.S. as a child. He was a college activist, organizing sit-ins for establishing a Latino cultural center. He later helped found community groups and served as a water commissioner under the city’s first Black mayor, Harold Washington.

The mild-mannered politician — highly recognizable for his trademark mustache — has remained popular in his district, which includes Latino and immigrant-heavy areas. Most recently, he's made headlines for calling for reforms at a suburban Chicago immigration processing center.

As congressman, he’s touted bringing back more than $50 million in funding back to his district dozens of projects, including school programs, a suburban flooding project, a library expansion and funding a clinic for low-income residents.

Garcia said he does not intend to run for public office again.

“I am not stepping out. I am stepping back,” he said. “This doesn’t mean that I will disappear or cease to be active. I intend to be a mentor, someone who shares the history and struggles.”

Patty Garcia, 40, has worked for the congressman since he took office. She did not respond to requests for comment this week.

The congressman said his departure, along with others from the Illinois congressional delegation, would be a good thing.

“I think we need new blood, new energy in Congress.”

Four other representatives have said they won't seek reelection next year. U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Danny Davis are retiring, while Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly are running for Senate.

