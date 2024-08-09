Legal challenge aims to prevent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from appearing on Pennsylvania ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A legal challenge aims to leave presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Pennsylvania’s ballot.

The petition argues that the nominating papers filed by Kennedy and his running mate “demonstrate, at best, a fundamental disregard” of state law and the process by which signatures are gathered, the Associated Press reports.

It also claims Kennedy’s paperwork includes ineligible signatures and defects.

AP reports Kennedy is facing legal challenges over ballot access in several states.

Kennedy campaign lawyer Larry Otter told the AP he was “confident” his client would still be on the Pennsylvania ballot.

Otter said the lawyer who filed the legal action “makes specious allegations and is obviously not familiar with the process of amending a circulator’s affidavit, which seems to be the gist of his complaint.”

Two separate challenges were also filed Thursday in Pennsylvania regarding the Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz.

Pennsylvania is a monumental swing state in the November election. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making efforts to win over voters in the Keystone State.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group