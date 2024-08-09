Decision 2024

Legal challenge aims to prevent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from appearing on Pennsylvania ballots

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Election 2024 Pennsylvania Candidates FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) (Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A legal challenge aims to leave presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Pennsylvania’s ballot.

The petition argues that the nominating papers filed by Kennedy and his running mate “demonstrate, at best, a fundamental disregard” of state law and the process by which signatures are gathered, the Associated Press reports.

It also claims Kennedy’s paperwork includes ineligible signatures and defects.

AP reports Kennedy is facing legal challenges over ballot access in several states.

Kennedy campaign lawyer Larry Otter told the AP he was “confident” his client would still be on the Pennsylvania ballot.

Otter said the lawyer who filed the legal action “makes specious allegations and is obviously not familiar with the process of amending a circulator’s affidavit, which seems to be the gist of his complaint.”

Two separate challenges were also filed Thursday in Pennsylvania regarding the Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz.

Pennsylvania is a monumental swing state in the November election. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making efforts to win over voters in the Keystone State.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County bridge shut down due to deterioration of several support beams, PennDOT says
  • Butler Township police release body camera footage of Trump rally shooting
  • Woman, 18, reported missing 2 hours before being found shot to death in Monroeville, police say
  • VIDEO: ‘We’re just really sad’: Local woman flew to Austria for now-canceled Taylor Swift concert
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read