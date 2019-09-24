0 Lewis joins House Democrats in call for impeachment proceedings

In a clear sign of momentum in favor of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the U.S. House, Georgia Democrat John Lewis announced on the House floor that it is time for a formal impeachment investigation, as a number of freshmen and veteran Democrats moved to endorse that idea on Tuesday.

“The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this President has come,” said Lewis, who has made no secret of his distaste for President Trump.

For months though, Lewis was part of a group of veterans and newly-elected Democrats who preached caution.

But the recent revelations about President Trump's phone conversations with the leader of Ukraine - in which Mr. Trump reportedly pressed for an investigation of the son of Democratic front runner Joe Biden - has clearly changed the dynamic in Congress in the last week.

Rep. John Lewis: "I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come.



"To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy." https://t.co/WNjiRoqq2F pic.twitter.com/5c2ScUHh3d — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 24, 2019

Lewis, a civil rights icon among Democrats in the House, was one of a slew of lawmakers announcing their support for an impeachment probe in the last 24 hours.

“We cannot delay. We must not wait. Now is the time to act,” Lewis added.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) had become the first Georgia Democrat to get on board with impeachment proceedings - as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Johnson had also been wary of such a move.

But the actions related to the President which created major concerns among Democrats pushed him to change as well.

“President Trump has put his own interests before our national interests. His attacks on our freedoms, our security, and our rule of law will not go unanswered,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).



