LIVE: Day Two of Impeachment hearings against President Trump

With President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress continuing to denounce investigative proceedings led by Democrats, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee was holding a second day of impeachment hearings on Friday, continuing to focus on efforts by the President's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to undermine American diplomats in Ukraine.

After hearing on Wednesday from the acting U.S. Ambassador and a top State Department official, the focus in this hearing is the ex-Ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, who was forced out of her post earlier in 2019, after a campaign which she - and other State Department officials - have blamed on Giuliani.

"I do not know Mr. Giuliani's motives for attacking me," Yovanovitch said in a closed door deposition in October.

8:35 am. Most of you would not know the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine if she were sitting next to you. And that was her life until late 2018 and 2019, when something changed. She says it was a campaign run against her by President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani - and State Department officials agree.

Testimony today is from Marie Yovanovitch, a veteran diplomat who was ousted earlier this year as US Ambassador to Ukraine - after what State Department officials say was a 'campaign of slander' pressed by Rudy Giuliani https://t.co/vXnJVskzzE — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 15, 2019

8:25 am. Most of the electronics in this room are set out by C-SPAN, which is running the “pool” television coverage. I'm seated in an area by some of the C-SPAN technical personnel, along with the still photographers, who have a very high tech operation to take photos, quickly edit, them, and then send them out immediately across the world.

8:15 am. I am in the room along with other reporters, producers, still photographers, and press people. There is a lot of elbowing going on as photographers try to get the best shot of the witness arriving for testimony.

