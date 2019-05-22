0 LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh Councilwoman Harris concedes race, sources tell Channel 11

PITTSBURGH - The 2019 Pennsylvania May primary election is Tuesday. We’re following the latest developments at the polls throughout the day.

RACE RESULTS: As votes are counted Tuesday night, CLICK HERE for the results.

UPDATE: 9:33 p.m.: A source tells Channel 11 that Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris has conceded to Bobby Wilson for their North Side district.

#BREAKING: Source confirms long time Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris has conceded the District 1 race to challenger Bobby Wilson. Harris has been in city council since 2006 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) May 22, 2019

UPDATE: 9:10 p.m.: Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said there were no major problems or incidents during today's voting.

“Fair weather across the commonwealth and dedicated hard-working poll workers and county election officials made today a calm, smoothly run primary day,” Boockvar said.

In addition, there were no problems reported with the new voting systems used in several counties, including Lawrence, Greene and Indiana.

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m.: Results have started to come in for the 2019 Pa. primaries. Stay with WPXI.com for the results and watch 11 at 11 for analysis.

UPDATE: 8:00 p.m.: Polls are now closed across the state in the primary election. Ballots will now be counted.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Allegheny County has said turnout is estimated to be around 20 percent, with a higher percentage of Democrats casting ballots than Republicans.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: Both candidates for Allegheny County District Attorney cast their ballots Tuesday morning.

Longtime District Attorney Stephen Zappala is facing his first challenger in 20 years: Turahn Jenkins.

Jenkins worked for Zappala as a prosecutor and as a public defender.

UPDATE 9 a.m.: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted the following reminder to voters:

“Remember: if anything goes wrong today, if you’re not in the poll book or if the voting machines break down—you have the right to vote by provisional ballot.”

UPDATE 7 a.m.: Polls have opened. Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their votes. (CLICK HERE to find your polling location.)

ORIGINAL STORY: Here's a complete guide to everything you need to know before heading out to cast your vote May 21:

Races to watch

There are dozens and dozens of races on the local level that pertain to each of the state's municipalities, but there are a few higher-profile races to watch.

The race for Pennsylvania's Superior Court involves Amanda Green-Hawkins of Pittsburgh, and Beth Tarasi, of Allegheny County.

There are three special elections taking place: two for the state Senate and one for the state House. This includes Butler County, where Democrat Sam Doctor and Republican Marci Mustello are on the ballot. There is a special election for the 33rd Senate District, where Democrat Sarah Hammond is up against Republican Doug Mastriano. For the 41st Senate District, Susan Boser, a Democrat, is running against Republican Joe Pittman.

Click here to find out the races in your local district

Finding your polling place

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can contact your county elections board to find your location.

Click here to type in your address and find your polling location.

Need help finding your district? Click the link here.

First time voters

Voting for the first time in PA? Voting at a new polling place? Here's how to prepare:

Bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Realize the busiest times of day are morning and evening.

If you have a question, ask a poll worker.

If your name is not on the voter roster and you believe you registered to vote in your precinct, you may have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.

Click here to check your registration status

