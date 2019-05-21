0 LIVE UPDATES: Polls open for Pennsylvania primary election

PITTSBURGH - The 2019 Pennsylvania May primary election is Tuesday. We’re following the latest developments at the polls throughout the day.

RACE RESULTS: As votes are counted Tuesday night, CLICK HERE for the results.

UPDATE 9 a.m.: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted the following reminder to voters:

“Remember: if anything goes wrong today, if you’re not in the poll book or if the voting machines break down—you have the right to vote by provisional ballot.”

Remember: if anything goes wrong today, if you're not in the poll book or if the voting machines break down—you have the right to vote by provisional ballot.



Ask a poll worker, they will give you a provisional ballot. If they interfere with your right to one, contact my Office. — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) May 21, 2019

UPDATE 7 a.m.: Polls have opened. Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their votes. (CLICK HERE to find your polling location.)

ORIGINAL STORY: Here's a complete guide to everything you need to know before heading out to cast your vote May 21:

Races to watch

There are dozens and dozens of races on the local level that pertain to each of the state's municipalities, but there are a few higher-profile races to watch.

The race for Pennsylvania's Superior Court involves Amanda Green-Hawkins of Pittsburgh, and Beth Tarasi, of Allegheny County.

There are three special elections taking place: two for the state Senate and one for the state House. This includes Butler County, where Democrat Sam Doctor and Republican Marci Mustello are on the ballot. There is a special election for the 33rd Senate District, where Democrat Sarah Hammond is up against Republican Doug Mastriano. For the 41st Senate District, Susan Boser, a Democrat, is running against Republican Joe Pittman.

Click here to find out the races in your local district

Finding your polling place

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can contact your county elections board to find your location.

Click here to type in your address and find your polling location.

Need help finding your district? Click the link here.

First time voters

Voting for the first time in PA? Voting at a new polling place? Here's how to prepare:

Bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Realize the busiest times of day are morning and evening.

If you have a question, ask a poll worker.

If your name is not on the voter roster and you believe you registered to vote in your precinct, you may have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.

Click here to check your registration status

