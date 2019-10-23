0 LIVE UPDATES: Protesters blocking downtown streets ahead of President Trump's arrival

PITTSBURGH - President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh Wednesday to speak at the Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Ahead of his afternoon arrival, protesters took to downtown streets, prompting police in riot gear to make arrests.

UPDATE (3:02 p.m. Wednesday): Trump has landed at the airport in Air Force One and is on his way to the Convention Center.

Protesters remain at the corner of Penn Avenue and 10th Street.

A little more than 200 protesters are at the corner of Penn Ave and 10th Street. President Trump is expected to arrive at the Convention Center soon pic.twitter.com/yqW20Tg2OO — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) October 23, 2019

UPDATE (2:32 p.m. Wednesday): Protesters have shut down Penn Avenue at 10th Street near the convention center ahead of Trump's arrival.

Air Force one is expected to land shortly in Pittsburgh.

UPDATE (2:12 p.m. Wednesday): Around 200 protesters have gathered outside of the convention center.

Breaking: about 200 demonstrators have gathered outside convention center. Some marched down penn ave from the point state park. pic.twitter.com/gQAa0YZD2P — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) October 23, 2019

Protesters are currently blocking Penn Avenue at 10th Street.

Protesters now blocking Penn Ave at 10th pic.twitter.com/gv2rSpAipq — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) October 23, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Safety said to expect traffic delays.

UPDATE (1:27 p.m. Wednesday): The U.S. Coast Guard is on the Allegheny River providing protection for Trump's visit.

US Coast Guard boats on the Allegheny River to provide protection for the President's visit. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/94fNWJNU2d — Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) October 23, 2019

UPDATE (1:23 p.m. Wednesday): Around three dozen protesters are at the corner of Penn Avenue and Tenth Street. Some are arguing with Trump supporters across the street.

HAPPENING NOW: Around three dozen protesters are at the corner of Penn Ave and Tenth St protesting the President's visit to the Convention Center. Some are arguing with Trump supporters across the street pic.twitter.com/TCMbsB2PwD — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) October 23, 2019

UPDATE (10:56 a.m. Wednesday): Pittsburgh Public Safety said 14 protesters were arrested after they blocked off the ramp from the Fort Pitt Bridge and refused to move after warnings.

UPDATE: 14 protesters were arrested around 9:30 a.m. after they blocked off ramp from Ft. Pitt bridge and refused to move after warnings. https://t.co/MqJ1hCHqCv — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 23, 2019

UPDATE (10:25 a.m. Wednesday): Bend the Arc: Jewish Action said allies are protesting President Trump's visit within days of the commemoration of one year since the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

"We're here to tell Trump: #OurSolidarityWill protect each other and defeat your white nationalism," a post on the groups Facebook page said.

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. Wednesday): The final protester who was sitting in the middle of a downtown Pittsburgh street has been taken into custody, bringing the total number of arrests to 13.

Final protester sitting in the street has been arrested. That's 13 total. pic.twitter.com/OaT4ZatiGi — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. Wednesday): Ten people have now been arrested during the protest in downtown Pittsburgh. One of the people arrested said anyone who was "willing to risk their life" wore a wristband.

9th arrest. 6th woman. We interviewed her before this protest started. She said they had a plan. Everyone "willing to risk their life" wore a wrist band. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/w6TaVbhSpq — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

UPDATE (9:53 a.m. Wednesday): Seven people, five women and two men, have been arrested during a protest in downtown Pittsburgh leading up to President Trump's visit.

"When people are under attack... what do we do? Stand up fight back!" 2nd man arrested. We are at 7 arrests. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/UCzC8KgEUD — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: President Donald Trump will return to Pittsburgh Wednesday for a stop that is drawing supporters as well as protesters.

By 8:30 a.m., people began gathering in downtown Pittsburgh for a demonstration ahead of Trump's afternoon speech at the Shale Insight Conference, which is being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

People from Bend the Arc: Pittsburgh went to Gateway Station. The group said they're protesting what they called Trump's message of hate.

HAPPENING NOW: Bend the Arc holding a rally ahead of President Trump's keynote speech. They're protesting what they say is his message of hate. This is happening til 9:30 downtown. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/c6GAuO67aZ — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh United also organized a protest, gathering around a sign that said, "Our solidarity will defeat white nationalism."

"We are gathering our energy and now we are gonna shine.... we are the solution...." @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mSr6Guaj6H — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Some of the signs at #PresidentTrump protest in downtown #Pittsburgh. "You can't combover racism." & "Mister Rogers Neighborhood is no place for hate. Pittsburgh Loves all our neighbors." @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CaIL2WWUMz — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Once protesters began marching, police in riot gear soon approached them and warned them to leave. Several people were arrested.

#BREAKING Police in riot gear warning protesters they have 30 seconds to leave. They keep singing we shall not be moved. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/XUzEbh9CNO — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 23, 2019

Trump is no stranger to western Pennsylvania or to the Shale Insight Conference.

The conference is where then-candidate Trump spoke in April 2016, leading to protests, violence and arrests. It's also where he will return Wednesday, with his administration saying his keynote address will focus on successes with American energy.

>>RELATED: President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public

During the conference, Trump is expected to address the promises he has kept as far as the energy front goes. He will also talk about how many jobs he says have been created in the oil and gas industry.

Especially with it being open to the public, the speech is expected to bring protesters and supporters.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed several groups have reached out saying they plan to protest.

There was a small protest downtown Tuesday evening. Organizers said it was planned before they knew Trump would be in town, and it was in response to the shale gas industry conference.

The event is also expected to cause plenty of traffic problems, with 10th Street around the Convention Center and the 10th Street Bypass shut down.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the city is prepared.

"He's coming to speak at a conference. Hopefully, he comes in, goes out and there's no incidents or anything. He says what he needs to say and moves on," Fitzgerald said.

The city is also asking anyone who doesn't have to be downtown to avoid it, if possible. That includes 12 Pittsburgh Public Schools, which are closed Wednesday.





