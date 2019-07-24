0 LIVE UPDATES: Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill

After almost two years of investigation, Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to appear before a pair of House committees and answer questions about the Russia investigation.

Mueller made clear back in April that he would not have much to say at any hearing, emphasizing that he would stay within the confines of his report, which raised questions about possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, but found no evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 campaign.

7:05 am - President Trump is already up and tweeting about the Mueller hearing, echoing GOP complaints that Mueller will have a top aide from the investigation with him at the hearing.

It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers. This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn't Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

7:00 am - President Trump has said he's not going to be watching Mueller - or at least not much of the hearing. After at first celebrating the Mueller Report - “no collusion, no obstruction” - the President has expressed his frustration with the fact that Mueller will be testifying at all.

"I completely read the entire Mueller Report, and do you know what I concluded after reading both Volume 1 and Volume 2? There is no there there. NO THERE THERE! We completely wasted everybody's time and taxpayer's money." @trish_regan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

6:50 am - For Republicans, today's hearing is a chance to more publicly explain why they think the Russia investigation was a farce from the start. It will be interesting to see how deeply the GOP tries to push Mueller about questions of bias on the Russia probe.

.@Jim_Jordan has been a leader & a fighter since the start of our quest to bring transparency & accountability to Robert Mueller & his team. We had the chance to preview tomorrow's Mueller hearing during tonight's vote series. pic.twitter.com/n66J40rLs6 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 23, 2019

6:45 am - For Democrats, today's hearing is a chance to more publicly explain the contents of the Mueller Report - which most members of Congress, and most Americans - have not read.

"After the hearing, the American people are going to know we have a felon sitting in the White House."@tedlieu on what to expect from the Mueller testimony tomorrow. #Hardball pic.twitter.com/IWh5jHUPXT — Hardball (@hardball) July 23, 2019

