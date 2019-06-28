0 LIVE UPDATES: Second night of the Democratic debates in Miami

From Miami, Florida - Democrats gathered for a second straight night in Florida for the next big step in the 2020 race for President, as ten more candidates will be on stage for the second half of the party's first official debate, this one featuring four of the top five Democrats running for the White House.

After a first debate which didn't seem to do much to shake up the Democratic field, Thursday night provided a different possibility, with top tier candidates Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and Democratic front runner Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden will have a target on his back," said Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who predicted that this would be a 'much more aggressive' debate.

Here are the highlights from Thursday night's debate:

8:30 pm - Like the first day, the press filing center and the spin room area feels 'flat' to me. Maybe it's just that I've been to dozens of these, but I think it is more a question of how the race is just coming into focus right now. Here is what it looks like from our seats - we are in a completely different building than where the debate is taking place. In other words, we are watching it on TV like everyone else.

+ 8:25 pm - You can't tell the players without a program. Here's a reminder of who is in this second debate, another ten candidate stage:

8:15 pm - The name which wasn't mentioned on Wednesday night - Joe Biden - will be front and center tonight. It's sparked all kinds of speculation on how other candidates should deal with Biden - either attack him, ignore him, or see if you can get under his skin. And then there is the question of what Biden should do when someone else goes after him - both candidates, and the moderators.

