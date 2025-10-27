Local GOP official's social media post draws backlash in Kentucky for its depiction of the Obamas

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A local Republican leader in Kentucky shared a social media video depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife as apes, a historically racist trope that has ignited a backlash and a strong rebuke from the state GOP for the since-deleted post.

The post by Bobbie Coleman, chairwoman of the Hardin County Republican Party, was condemned as “vile and reprehensible" by state GOP Chairman Robert J. Benvenuti III. The state party is investigating, and he promised the “harshest action available to us” against those involved.

“The Republican Party of Kentucky condemns hate in all its forms," he said in a statement Saturday.

Coleman confirmed sharing the video on the Hardin County GOP's Facebook page on Saturday. The local party leader said the video was deleted and an apology was offered for “amplifying offensive imagery of former President Obama” before the state GOP weighed in with its statement.

“As someone who does not engage with racist tropes, I did not consider the underlying meaning that this video may have had,” Coleman said in a follow-up social media post. “I am not racist and any suggestion to the contrary does not reflect my values or character.”

The video depicted Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes dancing to a song from Disney’s “The Lion King.” It depicted other Democrats as animals and Republican President Donald Trump as a lion.

The practice of depicting Black people as apes dates back to 18th century cultural racism and pseudo-scientific theories in which white people drew connections between Africans and monkeys. Many held onto these beliefs as justification for the enslavement of Black people in Europe and North America, and later to dehumanize freed Black people as an uncivilized threat to white people.

Vigilante violence against Black people, including the practice of lynching in the U.S., was also said to be heavily inspired by anti-Black racism.

These often casual racist depictions lasted well into the 20th century, despite the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, through mediums such as political cartoons, sports commentary and other mainstream popular culture.

In the modern day, people who have wielded racist tropes against Black people, including the ape comparison, have faced swift social backlash and loss of employment.

The Kentucky Republican Party didn't say Monday what actions it might take against anyone involved in the incident. Adam Hope, communications director for the state party, reiterated that the party is “addressing the issue and will take the necessary steps to ensure everyone involved is held accountable.”

The video was intended to celebrate Trump’s achievements by “depicting him as a Lion King, triumphing over liberal Democrats,” Coleman said.

"I thought this video was a silly way to celebrate the policy victories of the past nine months," Coleman said, pointing to tax cuts, beefed up security at the southern border and the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

One of Kentucky's most prominent Republicans is Daniel Cameron, who is Black. He is a leading contender in the 2026 campaign for the Senate seat long held by Republican Mitch McConnell, who is retiring when his current term ends. Cameron is a former Kentucky attorney general and unsuccessful nominee for governor. Cameron grew up in Elizabethtown, the seat of Hardin County and which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Louisville, Kentucky.

Morrison reported from New York.

