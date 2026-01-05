Man who broke windows at Vance's Ohio home is detained, the Secret Service says

CINCINNATI — A man who broke windows at Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home and caused other property damage was detained early Monday, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The man was detained shortly after midnight by Secret Service agents assigned to Vance's home, east of downtown Cincinnati, agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. He has not been named.

The Secret Service heard a loud noise at the home around midnight and found a person who had broken a window with a hammer and was trying to get into the house, according to two law enforcement officials who were not publicly authorized to discuss the investigation into what happened and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The man had also vandalized a Secret Service vehicle on his way up the home's driveway, one of the officials said.

The home, in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, on hills overlooking the city, was unoccupied at the time, and Vance and his family were not in Ohio, Guglielmi said.

The Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. attorney’s office as charging decisions are reviewed, he said.

Vance, a Republican, was a U.S. senator representing Ohio before becoming vice president. His office directed questions to the Secret Service and said his family was already back in Washington.

Walnut Hills is one of the city's oldest neighborhoods and is home to historic sites, including the Harriet Beecher Stowe House.

Associated Press writers Mike Balsamo and Sarah Brumfield contributed to this report.

