0 Mueller resigns as Special Counsel, refuses to exonerate Trump on obstruction

Speaking for the first time about his nearly two year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, Special Counsel Robert Mueller said the Russians launched a 'concerted attack' on the U.S. political system, as Mueller pointedly noted that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump on questions of obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation.

"If we had confidence the President did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said, repeating the words from his report which have drawn intense attention from Democrats.

Recounting the findings of his report in a ten minute statement delivered from the Justice Department, Mueller made clear that no evidence of a broader conspiracy was found between the Russian government, the Trump Campaign, or other Americans concerning the 2016 election.

But on the issue of obstruction of justice - which Mueller left open in his report - the former FBI Director said several times that no charges could have been brought against the President, because that is not allowed by the Department of Justice.

"A President cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office," Mueller noted in his statement. "That is unconstitutional. Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that too is prohibited."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller: "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime." pic.twitter.com/zYWIrYBQBM — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2019

Mueller: "We concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the President committed a crime. That is the office's final position, and we will not comment on any other conclusions or hypotheticals about the President" pic.twitter.com/JSnGi2KoIK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 29, 2019

Mueller made clear that he does not want to testify before Congress about the investigation, saying the report should be considered his testimony.

Democrats said the whole episode cries out for action by Congress.

"Congress should open an impeachment inquiry into the President's potentially criminal acts," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).

"Now it is time for Congress to do its job," said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who has also called for impeachment hearings.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.