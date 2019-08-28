0 Named in divorce filing, Rep. Omar denies affair with campaign consultant

A Washington, D.C. political consultant whose company does campaign work for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was accused in a court filing of having an affair with the Minnesota Congresswoman, as the man's wife said the relationship between her husband and Omar had destroyed her marriage earlier this year.



"The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019 when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar, who serves as a U.S. Representative from Minnesota," lawyers for Beth Mynett wrote in a filing to the Washington, D.C. Family Court.

Omar's Congressional office made no comment about the divorce filing, or the claims that Omar was romantically involved with Timothy Mynett, directing reporters to his political campaign firm.

"E Street Group does not comment on the personal life of either our staff or clients," the company said in a written statement.

Back in her district, Omar denied any wrongdoing.

This comes hours after Omar spoke to @WCCO and responded to new allegations revealed in a divorce filing.



Documents submitted to the Superior Court of D.C. claim a man ended his marriage after declaring his love for the politician. pic.twitter.com/emZCbwjxIu — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) August 28, 2019

News of the court filing was first reported by the New York Post.

In court papers, Beth Mynett asked a judge to give her custody of the couple's 13 year old son, with lawyers saying her husband's "travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments."

Omar's campaign, "Ilhan For Congress," paid the E Street Group LLC for a variety of campaign work - everything from website development to internet advertising, digital communications, fundraising, consulting, and event management.

According to records at the Federal Election Commission, Omar's campaign paid E Street Group six times so far in 2019 for "Travel Expenses."

It wasn't immediately clear if those travel expenses were related somehow related to work done by Timothy Mynett, as his company said it has helped Omar raise more than $2 million for her re-election bid in 2020.

After a district event on Tuesday evening, Omar spent part of the evening rebuking the Republican Party of Alabama for approving a resolution demanding that Omar be expelled from the U.S. House.

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy.



I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party.



If you want to clean up politics, maybe don't nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

The accusation that Omar was having an affair with a campaign consultant is not the first controversy for Omar, whose first eight months in Congress have been abnormal for a freshman lawmaker.

Along with her high profile sparring involving President Trump, Omar has denied charges by conservative media outlets that she married her brother, and has also faced media questions about her tax filings.



You can read a link her to the Mynett divorce filing which named Omar.



