Nearly 500 have registered to run for president in 2020 (so far)

While the 2020 U.S. presidential election is still more than a year away, many people are gearing up to run for the nation’s highest office -- 482 people, to be exact.
That number is from a public, online database maintained by the Federal Election Commission that shows each person who has registered to run in the 2020 race and respective campaign finance data.
President Donald Trump’s campaign currently has the most reported cash on hand at more than $35 million.
Other notable candidates who’ve registered to run include Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro -- all Democrats.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has expressed interest in running and has a campaign exploratory committee website, but she hasn’t formally filed to run.
Whether previous candidates who’ve put their hat in the ring, like Vermin Supreme and Roseanne Barr, will run again remains to be seen.
